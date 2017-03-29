No skyscrapers in new Bahia Mar redev...

No skyscrapers in new Bahia Mar redevelopment plans

Developer Jimmy Tate's revised plans, submitted to city officials late Wednesday afternoon, call for the buildings to be 10 to 12 stories, according to Kobi Karp, a Miami-based architect and representative for Tate. Developer Jimmy Tate's revised plans, submitted to city officials late Wednesday afternoon, call for the buildings to be 10 to 12 stories, according to Kobi Karp, a Miami-based architect and representative for Tate.

