New River Brewing to Open in Fort Lauderdale
Craft Beer Cartel and Riverside Market cofounders Julian and Lisa Seigel have partnered with Native Brewing's Adam Fine and The Restaurant People to open New River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale. Later this year, Fort Lauderdale will welcome a new brewery to an industrial complex just south of Sailboat Bend and the Tarpon River.
