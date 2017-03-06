New Palm Beach County judge charged w...

New Palm Beach County judge charged with misconduct over campaign, faces possible removal

Palm Beach County Judge Dana Santino was charged Monday with violating Florida's Code of Judicial Conduct and Rules Regulating the Florida Bar, concerning her 2016 general election campaign against criminal defense attorney Gregg Lerman. Palm Beach County Judge Dana Santino was charged Monday with violating Florida's Code of Judicial Conduct and Rules Regulating the Florida Bar, concerning her 2016 general election campaign against criminal defense attorney Gregg Lerman.

