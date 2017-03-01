New member joins food coalition of large school districts
The Urban School Food Alliance , a coalition of the largest school districts in the United States that includes New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami-Dade, Dallas and Orange County in Orlando, is pleased to announce that it will expand its membership to seven with the addition of Broward County Public Schools in the greater Fort Lauderdale area in Florida. The sixth largest school district in the United States and the second largest in the "Sunshine" state, BCPS serves more than 225,000 students in traditional public schools.
