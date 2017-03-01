New member joins food coalition of la...

New member joins food coalition of large school districts

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: District Administration

The Urban School Food Alliance , a coalition of the largest school districts in the United States that includes New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami-Dade, Dallas and Orange County in Orlando, is pleased to announce that it will expand its membership to seven with the addition of Broward County Public Schools in the greater Fort Lauderdale area in Florida. The sixth largest school district in the United States and the second largest in the "Sunshine" state, BCPS serves more than 225,000 students in traditional public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,500,464
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr zach 313,398
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,413
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Gal Bore 63,441
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 9 hr zazz 98,354
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 8,032
News Employee stole $1M from Fort Lauderdale insurer... Wed The Questioner 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC