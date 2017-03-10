Muhammad Ali's son held up at D.C. airport after testifying about first detainment
A month after Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the late legendary boxer, and his mother - Ali's second wife, Khalilah Camacho-Ali - were detained in a Florida airport allegedly for their ''Arabic-sounding names,'' he says he was held up again, this time at Reagan National Airport on Friday. He and his mother had come to Washington to lobby to end racial profiling, and he was trying to board a flight back to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
