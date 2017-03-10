Muhammad Ali's son held up at D.C. ai...

Muhammad Ali's son held up at D.C. airport after testifying about first detainment

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Boston.com

A month after Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the late legendary boxer, and his mother - Ali's second wife, Khalilah Camacho-Ali - were detained in a Florida airport allegedly for their ''Arabic-sounding names,'' he says he was held up again, this time at Reagan National Airport on Friday. He and his mother had come to Washington to lobby to end racial profiling, and he was trying to board a flight back to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,505,831
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 32 min ThomasA 313,462
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Presidential his... 63,495
News Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air... 11 hr The Wheeze of Trump 96
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 14 hr zazz 98,361
News Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again a... Sun Geezer 10
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,269
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC