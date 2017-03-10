Motorcyclist killed in Coral Springs crash
Jalbert, 51, of Fort Lauderdale, was riding south along Riverside Drive on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica. The Chrysler's driver, Bethzaida Figueras-Mitchell, 43, of North Lauderdale, was trying to cross Riverside Drive at the time of the crash.
|Law Offices of George Castrataro
|Mar 6
|Lively lady
|2
