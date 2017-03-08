More than 1,000 jobs available at March 15 fair in Sunrise
More than 50 companies with more than 1,000 positions to fill are scheduled to meet would-be candidates for a job fair March 15 in Sunrise. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BB&T Center, One Panther Parkway.
