Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first hearing May 29 in Whitehorse
The long-awaited national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls will hold its first hearing with families on May 29 in Whitehorse. Over the next two months, commissioners will hold a series of regional advisory meetings across the country to get input from survivors and families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|25 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,509,846
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Dudley
|8,077
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Mabinogi
|313,678
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Mothra
|63,581
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|TRD
|71,275
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,369
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|jpk338
|261
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC