Michael Irvin Under Investigation for Sexual Assault, He Says She's Lying
Michael Irvin is being investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Ft. Lauderdale hotel ... something he vigorously denies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Reality Check
|1,510,125
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,078
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|63,591
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|Mabinogi
|313,678
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|TRD
|71,275
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,369
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|jpk338
|261
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC