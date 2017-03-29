Michael Irvin Under Investigation for...

Michael Irvin Under Investigation for Sexual Assault, He Says She's Lying

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Michael Irvin is being investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Ft. Lauderdale hotel ... something he vigorously denies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Reality Check 1,510,125
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,078
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Long Island Liberal 63,591
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 18 hr Mabinogi 313,678
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue TRD 71,275
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,369
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Mar 24 jpk338 261
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC