Miami and Miami Beach take steps to f...

Miami and Miami Beach take steps to fight Airbnb rentals

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In a joint press conference, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine discuss steps their respective cities are taking to fight against vacation rental company Airbnb on March 20, 2017. Norwegian Cruise Line's "Free At Sea" promotion lets travelers pick from five perks - unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, credit toward shore excursions, free WiFi or free fares for third and fourth guests - depending on the stateroom they book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,507,938
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 56 min 2016 HOTTEST EVER 63,539
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,605
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 10 hr zazz 98,365
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Into The Night 8,060
Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12) 23 hr Loveshihtzus 24
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 18 TRD 71,271
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC