Miami and Miami Beach take steps to fight Airbnb rentals
In a joint press conference, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine discuss steps their respective cities are taking to fight against vacation rental company Airbnb on March 20, 2017. Norwegian Cruise Line's "Free At Sea" promotion lets travelers pick from five perks - unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, credit toward shore excursions, free WiFi or free fares for third and fourth guests - depending on the stateroom they book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
