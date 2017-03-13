Memorial held for flight attendant killed in Hollywood crash
Steven Vega was one of three people, and one of two American Airlines flight attendants, who died in a fiery crash in Hollywood on Feb, 26. 2017. Steven Vega was one of three people, and one of two American Airlines flight attendants, who died in a fiery crash in Hollywood on Feb, 26. 2017.
