MasterMinds 2017: Jill Weisberg Uses ...

MasterMinds 2017: Jill Weisberg Uses Nail Polish to Create Works of Art

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

The finalists in New Times ' eighth-annual MasterMind Awards are a diverse bunch, representing the best locally created culture in South Florida. A group of editors and critics chose these nine talents from a pool of more than 80 applicants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Pete 1,499,756
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 27 min Agents of Corruption 63,429
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,032
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Ize Found 71,404
News Employee stole $1M from Fort Lauderdale insurer... 8 hr The Questioner 1
Emily Montello 8 hr Chevyguy87 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 12 hr zazz 98,351
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC