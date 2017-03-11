Massive anti-terrorism drill set for port Monday and Tuesday
If you're near the Port of Palm Beach on Monday or Tuesday, be prepared to see a massive police presence at four locations as specialty security teams stage a drill to test their response to a terrorist attack. The drill, called Operation Guardian, will include simulated active shooter attacks, hostage-taking onboard a freighter, bus and on two floors of a building, and a beach assault at Peanut Island Park.
