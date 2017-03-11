Man shot by police jailed on assault charges
A man who was shot Friday after leading police on a chase from a Fort Lauderdale bank was arraigned on a number of charges Saturday and jailed for lack of $513,000 bail. Joshua Carroll, 31, of Fort Lauderdale was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a first responder, two counts of possessing weapons in spite of being a career criminal and two counts of resisting an officer with violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air...
|1 min
|Ronaldo
|87
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,504,691
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|47 min
|Faith Michigan
|313,440
|Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again a...
|59 min
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,490
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,057
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Fri
|zazz
|98,359
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC