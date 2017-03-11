Man shot by police jailed on assault ...

Man shot by police jailed on assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A man who was shot Friday after leading police on a chase from a Fort Lauderdale bank was arraigned on a number of charges Saturday and jailed for lack of $513,000 bail. Joshua Carroll, 31, of Fort Lauderdale was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a first responder, two counts of possessing weapons in spite of being a career criminal and two counts of resisting an officer with violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air... 1 min Ronaldo 87
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,504,691
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 47 min Faith Michigan 313,440
News Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again a... 59 min Faith Michigan 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,490
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,057
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Fri zazz 98,359
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC