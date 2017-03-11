Man shot by police jailed on assault charges

A man who was shot Friday after leading police on a chase from a Fort Lauderdale bank was arraigned on a number of charges Saturday and jailed for lack of $513,000 bail. Joshua Carroll, 31, of Fort Lauderdale was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a first responder, two counts of possessing weapons in spite of being a career criminal and two counts of resisting an officer with violence.

