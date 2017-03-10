Man shot by officer after call from b...

Man shot by officer after call from bank, police say

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A call about an armed man at a bank in Fort Lauderdale Friday ended with an officer shooting a man during a pursuit, police said. The initial call came from the TD Bank branch at 1701 E. Sunrise Blvd. about a man with "a firearm and several weapons," said Interim Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Cheech the Conser... 1,503,923
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 313,434
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,052
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Black mom 63,481
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,355
News Fort Lauderdale mural opens doors for artist Fr... (Feb '08) Mar 7 Pjfordjr 11
Law Offices of George Castrataro Mar 6 Lively lady 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC