Man shot by officer after call from bank, police say
A call about an armed man at a bank in Fort Lauderdale Friday ended with an officer shooting a man during a pursuit, police said. The initial call came from the TD Bank branch at 1701 E. Sunrise Blvd. about a man with "a firearm and several weapons," said Interim Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione.
