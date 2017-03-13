Man accused of Fort Lauderdale mass s...

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale mass shooting has mental illness but can stand trial

The Alaskan military veteran accused of fatally shooting five travelers and wounding six others at a Fort Lauderdale airport suffers from mental illness, but with the help of medication Esteban Santiago can stand trial, a federal judge said Wednesday. After finding the defendant competent for now, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said she wanted to monitor the 27-year-old on a monthly basis and hoped to hold his trial in October.

