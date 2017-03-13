Man accused of Fort Lauderdale mass shooting has mental illness but can stand trial
The Alaskan military veteran accused of fatally shooting five travelers and wounding six others at a Fort Lauderdale airport suffers from mental illness, but with the help of medication Esteban Santiago can stand trial, a federal judge said Wednesday. After finding the defendant competent for now, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said she wanted to monitor the 27-year-old on a monthly basis and hoped to hold his trial in October.
