LOCAL: Second bomb threat in nine day...

LOCAL: Second bomb threat in nine days at Davie JCC also a hoax, police say

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Jewish Journal

Students were evacuated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from the David Posnack Hebrew Day School on the Jewish Community Center campus, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, because of a telephoned bomb threat. Students were evacuated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from the David Posnack Hebrew Day School on the Jewish Community Center campus, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, because of a telephoned bomb threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min ester povington 1,503,021
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,355
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Junket 313,421
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Make America great 63,476
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Into The Night 8,044
News Fort Lauderdale mural opens doors for artist Fr... (Feb '08) Tue Pjfordjr 11
Law Offices of George Castrataro Mon Lively lady 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at March 08 at 2:14AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC