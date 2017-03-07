LOCAL: Second bomb threat in nine days at Davie JCC also a hoax, police say
Students were evacuated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from the David Posnack Hebrew Day School on the Jewish Community Center campus, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, because of a telephoned bomb threat. Students were evacuated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from the David Posnack Hebrew Day School on the Jewish Community Center campus, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, because of a telephoned bomb threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|ester povington
|1,503,021
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|zazz
|98,355
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Junket
|313,421
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Make America great
|63,476
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Fort Lauderdale mural opens doors for artist Fr... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Pjfordjr
|11
|Law Offices of George Castrataro
|Mon
|Lively lady
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC