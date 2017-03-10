Likely governor candidate Adam Putnam slips into Broward for...

The Emerald Society of Fort Lauderdale attracted 375 people from Broward's legal, labor, business, law enforcement and political communities to its 67th annual St. Patrick's Day Gala at the Bahia Bar Fort Lauderdale Beach oel on March 12, 2017. State Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam was named honorry Irishman of the year.

