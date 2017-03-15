Laurence Fishburne's Porn Star Daughter Arrested
Porn star Montana Fishburne is in trouble again. The daughter of classical actor Laurence Fishburne was arrested last weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and was charged with three counts of driving under the influence, People reports.
