Laurence Fishburne's Daughter Arrested in Florida For Driving Under the Influence

13 hrs ago

Montana Fishburne, the daughter of actor Laurence Fishburne, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Florida Saturday morning, PEOPLE confirms. Florida Highway Patrol troopers took Fishburne, 25, into custody at 1:56 a.m. March 11 after she allegedly hit a vehicle that had slowed down to avoid another crash.

