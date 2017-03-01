Just in: Record-warm winter for parts...

Just in: Record-warm winter for parts of South Florida

17 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, heat records for the season were broken in Fort Lauderdale and Miami where average temperatures were 74.2 degrees and 73.3 degrees, respectively. That's 4.6 degrees above normal for Miami and 3 degrees warmer in Fort Lauderdale.

