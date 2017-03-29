Judge stops plans for 'biggest and baddest' Fort Lauderdale water park

U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez ruled the city did not follow its own charter when it awarded the lease of city-owned property next to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport to the Texas-based Schlitterbahn without seeking competitive bids for use of the property first. U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez ruled the city did not follow its own charter when it awarded the lease of city-owned property next to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport to the Texas-based Schlitterbahn without seeking competitive bids for use of the property first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.