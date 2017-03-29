Judge stops plans for 'biggest and ba...

Judge stops plans for 'biggest and baddest' Fort Lauderdale water park

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez ruled the city did not follow its own charter when it awarded the lease of city-owned property next to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport to the Texas-based Schlitterbahn without seeking competitive bids for use of the property first. U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez ruled the city did not follow its own charter when it awarded the lease of city-owned property next to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport to the Texas-based Schlitterbahn without seeking competitive bids for use of the property first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Cheech the Conser... 1,510,317
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,082
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Long Island Liberal 63,591
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 22 hr Mabinogi 313,678
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue TRD 71,275
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,369
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Mar 24 jpk338 261
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC