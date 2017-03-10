Judge says he will rule later on Trump University case
A judge said Thursday he will issue a ruling at a later time on whether to accept an agreement for President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits over his now-defunct Trump University. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel made the announcement during a hearing in San Diego.
