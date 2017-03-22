John Medeski To Fill In For Art Neville At Three Upcoming Funky Meters Shows
This weekend legendary New Orleans band funky METERS will play shows in Colorado and Florida. While keyboardist Art Neville is under the weather and won't be able to perform, the group has lined up quite a replacement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
