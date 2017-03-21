It All Starts in One Week.
Radio Ink's Hispanic Radio Conference kicks off one week from today in sunny Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a keynote address from FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly at 2:10PM. That will be followed by our first panel which focuses on the 2016 Presidential election and what was learned during that very different campaign.
