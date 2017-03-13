In the Real World, Moonlight's Bully ...

In the Real World, Moonlight's Bully Speaks Softly and Carries Big Talent

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Miami New Times

Those eight words uttered by La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz sent the internet - and much of the media-consuming world - into quite a tizzy. A nation watched in disbelief as the Moonlight team cautiously took the stage at the Oscars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min RetiredProfessional 1,507,383
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr jonjedi 313,587
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Think For Yourself 63,528
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Cheech the Conser... 8,059
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,271
Review: Law Offices of George Castrataro Sat darla 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mar 16 zazz 98,364
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC