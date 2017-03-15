Hot List: Top 10

AIDS Healthcare Foundation presents the annual Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival on Sunday March 19th at South Beach Park in Fort Laud for food trucks, and an amazing concert from DNCE! Tickets are only $25! FloridaAIDSWalk.org 2. THEATER - Slow Burn Theater presents "Big River, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center. Runs from March 16- April 2 and tickets range from $47 - $60.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Blade.