Hospitals worry about caring for newly uninsured in GOP plan
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. a When Colorado expanded Medicaid coverage under former President Barack Obama's health care law, the largest provider in the Denver region hired more than 250 employees and built a $27 million primary care clinic and two new school-based clinics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Copout
|1,505,845
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Fair Game
|63,496
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|313,462
|Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air...
|19 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|96
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|zazz
|98,361
|Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again a...
|Sun
|Geezer
|10
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,269
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC