Group donates keyboards and amplifiers to Bay Harbor K-8 music students
Allison Novack, co-founder of 1308 Productions, speaks with the music students at Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center about public service. Her group also donated keyboards and amplifiers to the school's music program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|iamcuriousnow
|1,511,152
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|John-K
|313,714
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|global warming by...
|8,123
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,603
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|Fri
|2013 july
|305
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Fri
|zazz
|98,371
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|TRD
|71,275
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC