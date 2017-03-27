Group donates keyboards and amplifier...

Group donates keyboards and amplifiers to Bay Harbor K-8 music students

Friday

Allison Novack, co-founder of 1308 Productions, speaks with the music students at Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center about public service. Her group also donated keyboards and amplifiers to the school's music program.

