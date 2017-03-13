GE Shipping Buys New Vessel
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited signed a contract to buy a Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier of about 52,450 dwt. The Company's current fleet stands at 43 vessels, comprising 28 tankers and 15 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 9.56 years aggregating 3.54 mn dwt.
