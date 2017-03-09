Ft. Lauderdale airport to get more parking spaces in garage; eliminate...

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will add 3,100 parking spaces to its garages this spring, but plans to eliminate its discounted economy parking lot. Airport officials said 3,100 parking spaces will be available for public parking on the top three floors of the facility's Cypress Garage beginning on May 15. "The additional parking is needed to address current congestion as well as to support Terminal 1's new Concourse A, which is scheduled to open in June of this year," the airport said.

