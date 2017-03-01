Free ice cream with book donation at ...

Free ice cream with book donation at Hoffman's Chocolates on Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Get a free ice cream cone by donating a children's book at Hoffman's Chocolates for Read Across America Day on Thursday, March 2. Get the free scoop or cup in exchange for donating a new or gently used chldren's book in shops, which will benefit the Jack & Jill's Children Center in Fort Lauderdale. Donate a Dr. Seuss book and get a free topping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Yeah 1,499,883
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,405
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 2 hr zazz 98,352
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Agents of Corruption 63,429
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,032
News Employee stole $1M from Fort Lauderdale insurer... 11 hr The Questioner 1
Emily Montello 11 hr Chevyguy87 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC