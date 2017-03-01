Free ice cream with book donation at Hoffman's Chocolates on Thursday
Get a free ice cream cone by donating a children's book at Hoffman's Chocolates for Read Across America Day on Thursday, March 2. Get the free scoop or cup in exchange for donating a new or gently used chldren's book in shops, which will benefit the Jack & Jill's Children Center in Fort Lauderdale. Donate a Dr. Seuss book and get a free topping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Yeah
|1,499,883
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,405
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|zazz
|98,352
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,429
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|Employee stole $1M from Fort Lauderdale insurer...
|11 hr
|The Questioner
|1
|Emily Montello
|11 hr
|Chevyguy87
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC