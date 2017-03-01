Free ice cream with book donation at Hoffman's Chocolates on Thursday

Get a free ice cream cone by donating a children's book at Hoffman's Chocolates for Read Across America Day on Thursday, March 2. Get the free scoop or cup in exchange for donating a new or gently used chldren's book in shops, which will benefit the Jack & Jill's Children Center in Fort Lauderdale. Donate a Dr. Seuss book and get a free topping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.