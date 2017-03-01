Fort Lauderdale's First Pizza Festival Arrives This April
The Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival is expected to draw thousands of people. The inaugural event will feature craft beer and wine tents, live music, lawn games, cooking demos, and more than 120 vendors specializing in pizza.
