Fort Lauderdale hit with Spring Break college students
'For the woman who could stop all of this but won't': Scarlett Johansson puts the knife into Ivanka Trump with wicked SNL 'perfume commercial' for 'Complicit' Never-before-seen Michael Brown footage sheds new light on case and suggests he did NOT rob the store before being shot dead by Ferguson police but was involved in a drug deal with the clerks Inventor of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee issues dire warning on its 28th anniversary and says fake news and government surveillance threatens to destroy it 'You know he has killed people in Ukraine?' Ukrainian lawyer calls for probe after 'hacked texts from Paul Manafort's DAUGHTERS claim Trump's former advisor played a role in country's mass killings Feel ten years younger with no gyms, no diets and no fuss: The any time anywhere age-busting exercise plan EXCLUSIVE: Heartwarming moment Good Samaritan steps in and buys $749 plane ticket ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,504,738
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|38 min
|Truth is might
|313,449
|Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air...
|2 hr
|Geezer
|90
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,269
|Muhammad Ali's son says he was detained again a...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,490
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,057
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC