Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival presents Original Musical Revival

The award winning Centennial Black Box Players under the direction of Samantha LaCroix areg thrilled to be invited to performFor What It's Worth, an original musical, at the Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival April 22 and 23 at 3:00 pm. "The diverse, uncensored, live theater event" is sponsored by Broward College and "aims to fuse the art scene with the local community by bringing the true nature of creation to the stage and street".

