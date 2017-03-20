'Ford' Lauderdale Air Show back May 6-7
The 'Ford' Lauderdale Air Show will rock, rumble and roll across the beach skies the first weekend in May, hoping to build on last year's success after a few years of show turbulence. This year's headline act is from another country's military: the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
