'Ford' Lauderdale Air Show back May 6-7

'Ford' Lauderdale Air Show back May 6-7

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The 'Ford' Lauderdale Air Show will rock, rumble and roll across the beach skies the first weekend in May, hoping to build on last year's success after a few years of show turbulence. This year's headline act is from another country's military: the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 28 min Joy 1,507,731
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 30 min Into The Night 8,060
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Julia 63,535
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr cpeter1313 313,586
Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12) 6 hr Loveshihtzus 24
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,271
Review: Law Offices of George Castrataro Sat darla 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC