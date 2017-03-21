Florida House bill would limit cities' power over businesses

In a statement, Senator Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale, criticized Gov. Rick Scott's decision to remove Aramis Ayala from the Markeith Loyd case In a statement, Senator Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale, criticized Gov. Rick Scott's decision to remove Aramis Ayala from the Markeith Loyd case To mayors, it's like some unspeakable combination of Dante's hell and Kafka's trial. Only with zoning laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.