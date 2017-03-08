Florida couple shaken by close encounter with cruise ship
Watching boats sail by may be one of the benefits of waterfront living, but getting buzzed by a massive cruise ship was more than one Florida couple had in mind. Fort Lauderdale homeowners Yasmine and Bill Todhunter are used to the view of cruise ships coming and going through Port Everglades, but what happened March 3 was too close for comfort , they told WSVN.
