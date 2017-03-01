FL Tanker Rollover Causes 8,000-Gallon Fuel Spill
March 03--A truck rollover at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale late Thursday night caused 8,000 gallons of fuel to spill, some of which went into the ocean. At about 11:40 p.m., the tanker truck turned over on a turn in front of a storage facility near Terminal 18. "Some of it went into the water, we don't know how much," said Port spokeswoman Ellen Kennedy.
