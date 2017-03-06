Family-friendly things to do: St. Pat...

Family-friendly things to do: St. Patricka s Day parade; orchid festival

New interactive, traveling exhibit immerses visitors in the culture, history, people and the mystique that surrounds Ancient Egypt. Highlights include a real human mummy, animal mummies, an interactive field site area, a colorful replica of a life-size kneeling camel that visitors can climb into the saddle for a photo, and authentic art and artifacts from the daily life of ancient Egypt.

