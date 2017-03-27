Family files lawsuit in Canadian filmmaker's Keys dive death

Rob Stewart, 37, of Toronto, Canada, died in January off Islamorada, Florida, while filming a follow-up to his 2006 documentary "Sharkwater," which examined the impact of shark hunting on the ocean's ecosystem. According to the lawsuit, Stewart and dive organizer Peter Sotis both surfaced at the same time with apparent breathing difficulties, but Stewart didn't make it back on board the dive boat.

