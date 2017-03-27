Family files lawsuit in Canadian film...

Family files lawsuit in Canadian filmmaker's Keys dive death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Rob Stewart, 37, of Toronto, Canada, died in January off Islamorada, Florida, while filming a follow-up to his 2006 documentary "Sharkwater," which examined the impact of shark hunting on the ocean's ecosystem. According to the lawsuit, Stewart and dive organizer Peter Sotis both surfaced at the same time with apparent breathing difficulties, but Stewart didn't make it back on board the dive boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 42 min Cheech the Conser... 1,509,842
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Dudley 8,077
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Mabinogi 313,678
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Mothra 63,581
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 13 hr TRD 71,275
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,369
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Mar 24 jpk338 261
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC