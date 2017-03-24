Faith Comes Alive at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale With Launch of Mobile App
Launched in , the church's mobile app offers many features including the opportunity to submit prayer requests, live-stream recent sermons and make donations. "Our church is known as a place 'where faith comes alive,' and our new church app is a way to help ensure that theme continues to ring true for as many people as possible," said Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,508,186
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,638
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Tenants turn up volume so Davie turns up heat
|Wed
|gdavis
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mar 21
|zazz
|98,366
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|Mar 20
|Loveshihtzus
|24
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC