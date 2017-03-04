FAA: 27 airspace violations near Trump's Florida estate
FAA: 27 airspace violations near Trump's Florida estate One jet caused a sonic boom Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2m6M2Nm FORT LAUDERDALE - Federal officials say more than two dozen aircraft have violated airspace restrictions near President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. The Sun Sentinel reports that last month, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 27 violations of the airspace restrictions near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
