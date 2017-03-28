Ernie's Bar-B-Q, Fort Lauderdale mainstay for 60 years, 'closed for repairs'
In 2016, SouthFlorida.com readers voted Sea Watch on the Ocean the best seafood restaurant, and best seafront dining in the annual Best of South Florida survey. In 2016, SouthFlorida.com readers voted Sea Watch on the Ocean the best seafood restaurant, and best seafront dining in the annual Best of South Florida survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|22 min
|True Christian-Jew
|313,676
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|23 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,509,496
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|28 min
|zazz
|98,369
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,074
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,571
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|doG mnaDed lyHo p...
|71,273
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|jpk338
|261
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC