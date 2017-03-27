Elderly couple on wrong flight; end up in NY, not Michigan
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,570
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,509,413
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|John-K
|313,670
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|8,070
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|doG mnaDed lyHo p...
|71,273
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Fri
|jpk338
|261
|Tenants turn up volume so Davie turns up heat
|Mar 22
|gdavis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC