Downtown Doral is ready

Norwegian Cruise Line's "Free At Sea" promotion lets travelers pick from five perks - unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, credit toward shore excursions, free WiFi or free fares for third and fourth guests - depending on the stateroom they book. A dozen airport workers who spoke up about unsafe working conditions in a luggage-handling area of Miami International Airport known as "the tunnel" allege that doing so has cost them their jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.