Downtown Doral is ready
Norwegian Cruise Line's "Free At Sea" promotion lets travelers pick from five perks - unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, credit toward shore excursions, free WiFi or free fares for third and fourth guests - depending on the stateroom they book. A dozen airport workers who spoke up about unsafe working conditions in a luggage-handling area of Miami International Airport known as "the tunnel" allege that doing so has cost them their jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|leosnana
|1,506,620
|This pole with a small cell device was installe...
|1 hr
|cx
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,534
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|zazz
|98,364
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Wall specialist
|63,498
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|TRD
|71,272
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|Dudley
|8,058
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC