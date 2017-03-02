Dispute delays final moves into new Broward courthouse
Once again, the move into the new Broward County courthouse is being delayed - this time affecting the county criminal, domestic violence and dependency courts. The courts were supposed to shift over in a few weeks, but now won't move for at least two months.
