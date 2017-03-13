Death penalty decision for FL airport shooter could take months
A decision on whether or not to seek the death penalty may be months away in the case of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter, according to prosecutors. Esteban Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, is accused of going on a shooting rampage on Jan. 6 that killed five and wounded six at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
