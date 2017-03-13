Death penalty decision for FL airport...

Death penalty decision for FL airport shooter could take months

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A decision on whether or not to seek the death penalty may be months away in the case of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter, according to prosecutors. Esteban Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, is accused of going on a shooting rampage on Jan. 6 that killed five and wounded six at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,506,263
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr cpeter1313 313,503
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 22 hr TRD 71,272
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Tue zazz 98,362
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Phony data 63,497
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Dudley 8,058
News Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 91
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC