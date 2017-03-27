Cruise news - record-breaking 1.9 million British passengers went on a holiday at sea in 2016
All the latest from the annual Seatrade Cruise Global convention in Fort Lauderdale, Florida plus P&O's sequins at sea and Royal Caribbean's Alaska boost The number of ocean cruise passengers from Britain grew to a record 1.9 million in 2016, and the worldwide figure now exceeds 25 million. Although Germany still leads the European league table with more than two million passengers, the UK has a higher percentage of its population taking holidays at sea, at 27 people per thousand.
