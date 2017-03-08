Crash and Burn: Fort Lauderdale Airport To Eliminate Cheap Parking
Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport continues its death spiral into one of the nation's least customer-friendly airports with its latest announcement that all "cheap" parking will be eliminated by late Spring. The airport announced that its popular off-site economy parking will be converted to employee parking in May. Employee parking - currently occupying 3100 spots on the roof of the Cypress garage - will become available to the general public for the current on-site parking price of $15/day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Julia
|1,503,228
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|zazz
|98,355
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Junket
|313,421
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Fort Lauderdale mural opens doors for artist Fr... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Pjfordjr
|11
|Law Offices of George Castrataro
|Mon
|Lively lady
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC