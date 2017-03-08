Crash and Burn: Fort Lauderdale Airpo...

Crash and Burn: Fort Lauderdale Airport To Eliminate Cheap Parking

11 hrs ago Read more: Boca News Now

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport continues its death spiral into one of the nation's least customer-friendly airports with its latest announcement that all "cheap" parking will be eliminated by late Spring. The airport announced that its popular off-site economy parking will be converted to employee parking in May. Employee parking - currently occupying 3100 spots on the roof of the Cypress garage - will become available to the general public for the current on-site parking price of $15/day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

